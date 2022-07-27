Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

“He didn’t deserve it,” Family of man found in hand-dug grave seeking justice for loved one

Thomas Creel's family still in disbelief after investigators say his partially decomposed body...
Thomas Creel's family still in disbelief after investigators say his partially decomposed body was found in May when a caretaker of a cemetery off of highway 145 noticed a freshly hand-dug grave. We're told that cemetery hadn't had a grave dug in over 100 years.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON CO. , Ala. (WBRC) - Thomas Creel’s family is still in disbelief after investigators say his partially decomposed body was found in May when a caretaker of a cemetery off of Highway 145 noticed a freshly hand-dug grave.

We’re told that cemetery hadn’t had a grave dug in over 100 years. Two teens are now facing murder and first-degree burglary charges according to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was unbelievable because who would have thought that somebody in their own home would be targeted like this.” Jenny Bell, Creel’s niece said. “Unfortunately, he was brutally killed by two young kids. He didn’t deserve it.”

Bell says her 71-year-old uncle kept to himself, didn’t both anyone and would help anyone in need. She says people on social media were asking why he wasn’t reported missing.

“He lived and did everything very independently. He was very self-sufficient and that’s the way he liked it. So, it wasn’t unheard or for us to not hear from him for several weeks even longer,” Bell said.

The sheriff says the victim and teen suspects knew each other, but he did not give a motive. Creel’s family says he had trouble with the teens coming on his property in the past.

“I guess they got tired of him tell him telling them to leave and not letting them do whatever they wanted to do till they took matters into their own hands. They murdered him and then they partied in his house and took what they wanted,” Crystal Freeman, Creel’s niece said.

“In today’s society, life is not valued at all. It don’t matter how old. It’s just what life means now. People kill somebody just as soon as they look at them. You just never know what’s going through somebody’s mind,” Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said.

The investigation is on-going. Creel’s family is asking for prayers for everyone involved including the two teens charged with their loved one’s death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. One of the...
Fleeing driver charged in deadly 5-vehicle Montgomery crash
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Anthony Jones, 36, of California, is charged with murder following the May 23 Montgomery...
California man charged in Montgomery murder
Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the area of Ann Street and...
Man critically injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Jessie Lawson.
Alert issued for missing Montgomery man

Latest News

The 11th annual River Region Stuff the Bus campaign is happening Friday and Saturday.
River Region Stuff the Bus campaign collecting school supplies this weekend
Postal employee charged with stealing gift cards
Marcus Williams, a 20-year Navy veteran of Prattville, is one of 36 members of the Theta Nu...
Prattville veteran wants to start fraternity chapters to help other veterans
Selma receives over $15M to replace water pipes