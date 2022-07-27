Advertise
MPS hosting back-to-school resource fair Thursday

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The start of the school year is just around the corner and Montgomery Public Schools wants to make sure you’re ready. It is hosting a back-to-school resource fair.

The resource fair is Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Eastdale Mall next to the ice rink. Community organizations and MPS staff will be there to talk about those resources and answer any questions you may have.

Students will be headed back to the classroom in just weeks, which means families need to prepare now.

“The biggest question is how can I as a parent support my child so that they can have success during the school year?” said Ferlisa Dotson, family and community engagement specialist for MPS.

To help parents answer that question, Montgomery Public Schools will host a back-to-school resource fair.

“Although our staff is highly qualified and certified, we have more students than we have staff. And so this is an opportunity for parents to have additional resources beyond what MPS can offer,” said Dotson.

A number of organizations will be on hand during the fair. MPS wants parents to know there are a number of ways to help their children reach their full potential.

“If your child is not doing well academically, then maybe go to one of our tutoring agencies that will be available. If your child is struggling with some some medical issues, then maybe talk to the folks at the wellness coalition or medical advocacy and outreach. Or if you need your child to have something to do after school, then the ASU ASPIRE and the TRIO program, go to their tables and find out what they can offer you,” said Dotson.

There will also be COVID-19 vaccines available during the resource fair.

