New Tallassee mayor discusses her goals

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Sarah Hill has held many roles over the years, and now the councilwoman, wife and mother is taking on a new one – mayor of Tallassee.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Hill said. “Working with the council for the last six years has really taught me a lot about city administration, city government.”

It was an unexpected change for the former City Council member. Hill was appointed after former mayor Johnny Hammock resigned. She will complete the remaining three years of his term.

“We’re just moving ahead with a clean slate,” Hill said. “There’s definitely problems with any city across the United States that someone might be upset or someone might be happy about certain things.”

She wants to push the city forward. The city has some utility problems to address.

The mayor said it is time to replace aging gas pipelines and improve the existing wastewater system. Another one of the mayor’s goals is to make improvements downtown. She wants to make the streets more walkable and welcoming to visitors.

Hill knows of guests visiting from Lake Martin, Auburn and Montgomery.

“We’ve got a lot of new boutiques. We’ve got a lot of downtown investment,” she said.

The mayor adds she is eager to serve and to inspire the next generation, particularly her daughters.

“They’re really excited,” Hill said. “I am the first female mayor of Tallassee, which carries a load in itself of being humble and trying to make sure that we set a good example for young women.”

She is making history and making a fresh start for the city.

The mayor previously served as the councilwoman for Ward 2. Linda McNeal Mosher has just been appointed to fill that vacant seat.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.