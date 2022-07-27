Advertise
Postal employee charged with stealing gift cards

(OYS)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors are charging a U.S. Postal Service employee in Talladega County with stealing gift cards out of customers’ mail.

In a federal court filing, prosecutors said Deanna Bearden removed gift cards from pieces of mail for her own use and benefit from May of 2021 until around June 22, 2021.

Bearden is being charged with a misdemeanor account of obstructing the mail.

