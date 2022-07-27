Prattville veteran wants to start fraternity chapters to help other veterans

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man is being honored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars for his work in his community to help veterans connect to the resources they need.

Marcus Williams is a Navy veteran who served for 20 years prior to his retirement, but he still serves his country as a member of the veteran organization Theta Nu Beta.

“It’s just 36 of us veterans, and what they’re doing is they helping veterans,” Williams said.

Williams added they help other veterans with understanding their rights and benefits that they have access to, saying some who even served in the Vietnam War “don’t even know about the benefits for them.”

He hopes to bring fraternity chapters to Alabama and make them accessible in every county so no one gets left behind.

“We’re just trying to open our arms to brothers and sisters out there,” he said. “Every 22 seconds, we lose our brother or sister to suicide.”

Williams mentioned a lot of veterans suffer in silence because they do not have a space to be vulnerable about the issues that many face after coming back home from deployment.

“We don’t like to talk about it to other people because a lot of people don’t understand,” Williams said. “They say well, just get over it. Some things you just can’t get over it.”

Once chapters are started in Alabama, Williams wants to start sororities targeted toward veteran women, so they, too, can have their own space.

