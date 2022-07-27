River Region Stuff the Bus campaign collecting school supplies this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 11th annual River Region Stuff the Bus campaign is happening Friday and Saturday.

The drive is done each year to help students in this area get what they need to head back to the classroom. Volunteers work to collect items like bookbags, pens, erasers, composition, notebooks and other common school necessities.

There will be a school bus stationed at each of these locations to take school supply donations:

Walmart 6495 Atlanta Highway

Walmart 851 Ann Street

Walmart 10710 Chantilly Parkway

Walmart 145 Millbrook

Walmart 4583 Wetumpka

Walmart 3801 Eastern Boulevard

Walmart Prattville

Office Depot Vaughn Road

Office Depot Prattville

Sams Club Montgomery

Twenty volunteers are needed at each of the locations listed below to help load and sort supplies. There are 4-hour and all-day shifts available on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each volunteer will receive a t-shirt, breakfast, and lunch! Volunteers can sign up by going to this website or by emailing riverregionstuffthebus@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.