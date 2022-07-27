Advertise
River Region Stuff the Bus campaign collecting school supplies this weekend

The drive looks to help students head back to the classroom.
The 11th annual River Region Stuff the Bus campaign is happening Friday and Saturday.
The 11th annual River Region Stuff the Bus campaign is happening Friday and Saturday.(Pixabay / MGN)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 11th annual River Region Stuff the Bus campaign is happening Friday and Saturday.

The drive is done each year to help students in this area get what they need to head back to the classroom. Volunteers work to collect items like bookbags, pens, erasers, composition, notebooks and other common school necessities.

There will be a school bus stationed at each of these locations to take school supply donations:

  • Walmart 6495 Atlanta Highway
  • Walmart 851 Ann Street
  • Walmart 10710 Chantilly Parkway
  • Walmart 145 Millbrook
  • Walmart 4583 Wetumpka
  • Walmart 3801 Eastern Boulevard
  • Walmart Prattville
  • Office Depot Vaughn Road
  • Office Depot Prattville
  • Sams Club Montgomery

Twenty volunteers are needed at each of the locations listed below to help load and sort supplies. There are 4-hour and all-day shifts available on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each volunteer will receive a t-shirt, breakfast, and lunch! Volunteers can sign up by going to this website or by emailing riverregionstuffthebus@gmail.com.

