Selma receives over $15M to replace water pipes

This grant will help the Selma replace 866 lead pipes, some as old as 100 years old, carry drinking water to neighborhoods in the downtown area.
By Julia Avant
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Selma in Dallas County received a $15.1 million grant from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress in November 2021.

This grant will help the Selma replace 866 lead pipes, some as old as 100 years old, carry drinking water to neighborhoods in the downtown area. Those 866 pipes equal 72,000 feet, which is almost 14 miles worth of pipes.

Some of the pipes to be replaced are located along Broad Street from the Edmund Pettus Bridge to First Avenue and along Dallas Avenue from Broad Street to Valley Creek.

“This really is a once-in-a-generation investment that the nation’s making,” said Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr.

HSA Engineers President Meredith Hogg-Stone says the project is expected to take two years to complete. Right now, the city is in the environmental stage of the process.

“Part of this stage includes holding a public meeting to inform the citizens of Selma about this project. This meeting will be on August 18, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the George Evans Reception Center,” she said.

The mayor’s team has calculated up to $500 million worth of work to be done on the city, but he says this will help them begin reviving Selma.

Stone also reiterated that these pipes are not harmful and that the replacement of these pipes are just for preventive reasons.

