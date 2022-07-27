Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office says deputies shot at following Pike Road robbery, chase

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office representative says a woman is facing attempted murder charges, among other counts, after a robbery and vehicle chase early Tuesday.

Maj. Gayle Atchison said it started with an armed robbery in the 1200 block of U.S. 80 in Pike Road around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. She said a pursuit ensued in the county and ended in Montgomery around the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and Edgemont Avenue.

Atchison said at some point during the pursuit, someone from the suspect’s vehicle opened fire at law enforcement. No injuries were reported.

A suspect, Jamesha Denisha Williams, has been arrested. Jail records show she is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree robbery and one count of attempting to elude. Investigators are still determining her role and who she was with during the alleged crime.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died, and another is recovering from injuries after a crash involving a vehicle...
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash shortly after Montgomery SWAT cancels pursuit
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. One of the...
Fleeing driver charged in deadly 5-vehicle Montgomery crash
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early...
Victim in Saturday morning Montgomery homicide identified
Montgomery ‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided...
Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction

Latest News

Selma receives over $15M to replace water pipes
The Air Force Culture and Language Center is bringing cultural knowledge to people’s fingertips...
Air Force rolls out culture app to help airmen overseas
Catherine Romay Johnson Davis got the Congressional Gold Medal Tuesday, the highest civilian...
Montgomery woman, 102, honored with Congressional Gold Medal
Air Force rolls out app to help airmen overseas
Air Force rolls out app to help airmen overseas