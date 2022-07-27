Sheriff’s office says deputies shot at following Pike Road robbery, chase

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office representative says a woman is facing attempted murder charges, among other counts, after a robbery and vehicle chase early Tuesday.

Maj. Gayle Atchison said it started with an armed robbery in the 1200 block of U.S. 80 in Pike Road around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. She said a pursuit ensued in the county and ended in Montgomery around the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and Edgemont Avenue.

Atchison said at some point during the pursuit, someone from the suspect’s vehicle opened fire at law enforcement. No injuries were reported.

A suspect, Jamesha Denisha Williams, has been arrested. Jail records show she is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree robbery and one count of attempting to elude. Investigators are still determining her role and who she was with during the alleged crime.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.