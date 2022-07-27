Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Temperatures just above normal as July closes out

Middle and upper 90s every afternoon; some days approach 100
Low-end rain chances
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More low-end chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for today and tomorrow. Coverage will be in the 20% to 30% range, with many seeing entirely dry weather for the next 48 hours. Rain chances go up a bit for Friday and Saturday, especially the farther north you are in Alabama.

A frontal boundary will likely stay just north of the Alabama-Tennessee state line, which should keep the highest coverage of rain to our north. Still, with the front being closer to us than it is now we can’t rule out scattered showers and storms developing late Friday and again Saturday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible -- especially Friday and Saturday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible -- especially Friday and Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

Lower chances for rain and storms are in the forecast late this weekend and early next week. Coverage right now is running around 20% to 30%.

There are really no home run rain chances or widespread rain events ahead. More dry time than wet time is expected overall.

Temperatures will be running just above normal for late July and early August in the 95 to 99 range. Somebody could touch 100 degrees if current modeling holds true.

Highs will be the middle and upper 90s.
Highs will be the middle and upper 90s.(WSFA 12 News)

Heat indices will likely stay below Heat Advisory criteria even though upper 90s are in the forecast. Heat indices may get to 105, but that would be isolated. Most of us will experience head indices each day in the 100 to 105 range.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. One of the...
Fleeing driver charged in deadly 5-vehicle Montgomery crash
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Anthony Jones, 36, of California, is charged with murder following the May 23 Montgomery...
California man charged in Montgomery murder
Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the area of Ann Street and...
Man critically injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Jessie Lawson.
Alert issued for missing Montgomery man

Latest News

Low-end rain chances
Low-end rain chances
Josh's Tuesday night forecast
Josh's Tuesday night forecast
Heat, humidity and some scattered rain expected...
And the heat beat rolls on...
Josh's Tuesday evening forecast
Josh's Tuesday evening forecast