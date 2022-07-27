Temperatures just above normal as July closes out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More low-end chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for today and tomorrow. Coverage will be in the 20% to 30% range, with many seeing entirely dry weather for the next 48 hours. Rain chances go up a bit for Friday and Saturday, especially the farther north you are in Alabama.

A frontal boundary will likely stay just north of the Alabama-Tennessee state line, which should keep the highest coverage of rain to our north. Still, with the front being closer to us than it is now we can’t rule out scattered showers and storms developing late Friday and again Saturday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible -- especially Friday and Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Lower chances for rain and storms are in the forecast late this weekend and early next week. Coverage right now is running around 20% to 30%.

There are really no home run rain chances or widespread rain events ahead. More dry time than wet time is expected overall.

Temperatures will be running just above normal for late July and early August in the 95 to 99 range. Somebody could touch 100 degrees if current modeling holds true.

Highs will be the middle and upper 90s. (WSFA 12 News)

Heat indices will likely stay below Heat Advisory criteria even though upper 90s are in the forecast. Heat indices may get to 105, but that would be isolated. Most of us will experience head indices each day in the 100 to 105 range.

