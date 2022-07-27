Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall making 5-day stop in Andalusia

The Covington Veterans Foundation is hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall during its...
The Covington Veterans Foundation is hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall during its five-day stop in Andalusia.(City of Andalusia)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington Veterans Foundation is hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall during its five-day stop in Andalusia.

Engraved with the names of more than 58,000 fallen men and women, the Vietnam Wall is 493 feet, 6 inches with a height of 10 feet. The Wall will be staffed by volunteers 24 hours a day until closing ceremonies.

Officials say small flags are already up and they represent the 1,208 Alabamians who died in Vietnam.

Schedule of events centered around The Wall:

Wednesday:

  • The Wall arrived in the city Wednesday morning and was staged from the Covington County Track and Field Facility on Highway 55 South.
  • It will be erected near the Covington Veterans Memorial Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday:

  • Friends of Army Aviation will have an UH-1H helicopter on display between Andalusia City Hall and Springdale from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
  • An opening ceremony is planned at the Covington Veterans Memorial.
  • Gates open for July Jamz AT 5:30 p.m.
  • The Three Notch Ramblers will perform music from the Vietnam Era at 6 p.m.
  • A performance by Lee Greenwood will follow at 7 p.m.
  • Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Friday:

  • The Friends of Army Aviation will offer rides in Vietnam-era UH-1H “Huey” helicopters from Packer Field, located on Snowden Drive behind McDonald’s and The Best Western - 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Saturday:

  • Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 607 of Montgomery, will have a Missing Man Ceremony in City Hall Auditorium at 2 p.m.

Sunday:

  • The United States Of America Vietnam War Commemoration
    Jimmie W. Spencer, Command Sergeant Major, USA, Retired
    Andalusia City Hall Auditorium - 2:30 p.m.
  • Closing Ceremony - 5 p.m.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a three-fifths sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is located in Washington D.C.’s Constitution Park.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. One of the...
Fleeing driver charged in deadly 5-vehicle Montgomery crash
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Anthony Jones, 36, of California, is charged with murder following the May 23 Montgomery...
California man charged in Montgomery murder
Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the area of Ann Street and...
Man critically injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Swearinger (left) was allegedly selling catalytic converters to Free Jr. (right)
Six men arrested for 131 catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 11 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
It’s been seven years since Charles Childree was last seen by family members in the Dale County...
7 years later: Family still searching for south Alabama man
'That's My Child' end of summer celebration
'That's My Child' end of summer celebration
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of...
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase