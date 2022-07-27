Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall making 5-day stop in Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington Veterans Foundation is hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall during its five-day stop in Andalusia.

Engraved with the names of more than 58,000 fallen men and women, the Vietnam Wall is 493 feet, 6 inches with a height of 10 feet. The Wall will be staffed by volunteers 24 hours a day until closing ceremonies.

Officials say small flags are already up and they represent the 1,208 Alabamians who died in Vietnam.

Schedule of events centered around The Wall:

Wednesday:

The Wall arrived in the city Wednesday morning and was staged from the Covington County Track and Field Facility on Highway 55 South.

It will be erected near the Covington Veterans Memorial Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday:

Friends of Army Aviation will have an UH-1H helicopter on display between Andalusia City Hall and Springdale from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

An opening ceremony is planned at the Covington Veterans Memorial.

Gates open for July Jamz AT 5:30 p.m.

The Three Notch Ramblers will perform music from the Vietnam Era at 6 p.m.

A performance by Lee Greenwood will follow at 7 p.m.

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Friday:

The Friends of Army Aviation will offer rides in Vietnam-era UH-1H “Huey” helicopters from Packer Field, located on Snowden Drive behind McDonald’s and The Best Western - 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Saturday:

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 607 of Montgomery, will have a Missing Man Ceremony in City Hall Auditorium at 2 p.m.

Sunday:

The United States Of America Vietnam War Commemoration

Jimmie W. Spencer, Command Sergeant Major, USA, Retired

Andalusia City Hall Auditorium - 2:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony - 5 p.m.



The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a three-fifths sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is located in Washington D.C.’s Constitution Park.

