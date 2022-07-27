Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall making 5-day stop in Andalusia
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington Veterans Foundation is hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall during its five-day stop in Andalusia.
Engraved with the names of more than 58,000 fallen men and women, the Vietnam Wall is 493 feet, 6 inches with a height of 10 feet. The Wall will be staffed by volunteers 24 hours a day until closing ceremonies.
Officials say small flags are already up and they represent the 1,208 Alabamians who died in Vietnam.
Schedule of events centered around The Wall:
Wednesday:
- The Wall arrived in the city Wednesday morning and was staged from the Covington County Track and Field Facility on Highway 55 South.
- It will be erected near the Covington Veterans Memorial Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday:
- Friends of Army Aviation will have an UH-1H helicopter on display between Andalusia City Hall and Springdale from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- An opening ceremony is planned at the Covington Veterans Memorial.
- Gates open for July Jamz AT 5:30 p.m.
- The Three Notch Ramblers will perform music from the Vietnam Era at 6 p.m.
- A performance by Lee Greenwood will follow at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Friday:
- The Friends of Army Aviation will offer rides in Vietnam-era UH-1H “Huey” helicopters from Packer Field, located on Snowden Drive behind McDonald’s and The Best Western - 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Saturday:
- Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 607 of Montgomery, will have a Missing Man Ceremony in City Hall Auditorium at 2 p.m.
Sunday:
- The United States Of America Vietnam War Commemoration
Jimmie W. Spencer, Command Sergeant Major, USA, Retired
Andalusia City Hall Auditorium - 2:30 p.m.
- Closing Ceremony - 5 p.m.
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a three-fifths sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is located in Washington D.C.’s Constitution Park.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.