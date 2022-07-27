Advertise
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase

She’s accused of aiding and abetting, court records show
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of...
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree robbery and one count of attempting to elude.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged with “aiding and abetting” in a robbery and vehicle chase early Tuesday.

According to court records, Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree robbery and one count of attempting to elude.

An arrest affidavit indicates Williams did “aid and abet” a suspect committing an armed robbery. Later, during a pursuit with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect in the vehicle with Williams fired at deputies.

Court records show two gas stations, both located on Highway 80 East, were targeted in the robberies. Two people were also robbed while at one of the gas stations.

MCSO investigators say they are still determining Williams’ role and who she was with during the alleged crime.

