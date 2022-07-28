Advertise
ADPH reminding about non-COVID vaccines ahead of school year

This vaccine law has been in effect since 2009, and those with medical or religious contradictions are exempt.
File image
File image(Source: Gray Television)
By Julia Avant
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health issued their vaccine requirements for children to have before the new school year.

This vaccine law has been in effect since 2009, and those with medical or religious contradictions are exempt.

4- to 6-years-olds are due for boosters of four vaccines: Tdap (tetanus-diphtheria and acellular pertussis, also called whooping cough), chickenpox, MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) and polio.

In 2010, around 50,000 cases of whooping cough were reported. at least 20 of them fatal.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH also focused on measles and polio.

“We think about polio virus, which caused children and adults to become paralyzed,” Stubblefield said.

Although the polio vaccine has been given out since the 1960s, Stubblefield says the illness is still around.

The doctor also said a single case of the measles can infect multiple people.

Although its not required, the state highly recommends parents to vaccinate their kids for COVID-19 and the flu. Stubblefield says that they know the more about the COVID-19 vaccine than any other immunization.

“Children 5 years and up have been able to receive the vaccine for quite some time,” he said.

Some of these shots require boosters like the HPV and tetanus.

If you unsure about getting your child vaccinated for COVID-19, Stubblefield says to consult your pediatrician.

