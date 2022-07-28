Alabama Shakespeare Festival reveals new season performances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Shakespeare Festival returns for its 51st season.

The season lineup includes a wide variety of shows and musicals, including “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “Jubilee,” “The Tempest,” “Million Daughter Quartet,” “Clyde’s” and “Cabaret.”

Artistic director Rick Dildine said the season officially starts in December, and there is something for everyone.

“We have an amazing show called ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ that encapsulates what it was like the night Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins all got together for a jam session,” Dildine said.

Dildine added the season had to be shortened for 2022-23 due to some maintenance in the building.

“We’re doing all new HVAC in the building, which was possible because of a generous gift from the state of Alabama,” Dildine said.

Dildine mentioned there are some changes going into the new season.

Patrons will no longer be required to be vaccinated, wear a mask or get tested for COVID-19 prior to admission into the shows. However, the artistic director said the cast and crew will still take precautions.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival will also have a new gift shop for the audience to enjoy and purchase merchandise.

You can purchase tickets or season packages here.

