Alexander City Board of Education names new superintendent

The Alexander City Board of Education has selected the next leader of its school system.
The Alexander City Board of Education has selected the next leader of its school system.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Board of Education has selected the next leader of its school system.

During a special called meeting Wednesday, the board voted to suspend its search for a superintendent and hire Beverly Price, who has served as interim superintendent since April 28.

Last week, the Alabama Association of School Boards, which conducted the search, named Price as a top five candidate, prompting a unanimous decision by the Alex City School Board to end its superintendent search, according to board President Chanté Ruffin.

“I am truly appreciative of the school board for giving me the opportunity to lead an amazing faculty Dr. Beverly Price, Interim Superintendent and staff that will work for the success of all students,” Price said. “My goal is that Alexander City Schools will produce graduates that are equipped to pursue their interests and fulfill their maximum potential.”

Price has served in various positions during her 18-year tenure with Alexander City Schools.

FDA issues warning on puberty blockers; some Ala. lawmakers support findings
Central - Phenix City Friday Night Football Fever preview
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase
