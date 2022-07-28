Alexander City Board of Education names new superintendent

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Board of Education has selected the next leader of its school system.

During a special called meeting Wednesday, the board voted to suspend its search for a superintendent and hire Beverly Price, who has served as interim superintendent since April 28.

Last week, the Alabama Association of School Boards, which conducted the search, named Price as a top five candidate, prompting a unanimous decision by the Alex City School Board to end its superintendent search, according to board President Chanté Ruffin.

“I am truly appreciative of the school board for giving me the opportunity to lead an amazing faculty Dr. Beverly Price, Interim Superintendent and staff that will work for the success of all students,” Price said. “My goal is that Alexander City Schools will produce graduates that are equipped to pursue their interests and fulfill their maximum potential.”

Price has served in various positions during her 18-year tenure with Alexander City Schools.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.