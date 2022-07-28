Advertise
Animal cruelty: Dog found muzzled with legs duct-taped at church

The Arizona Humane Society says a 2-year-old dog was found in distress and dehydrated at a church. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Arizona authorities are investigating an animal cruelty case where a dog was found in poor health at a church.

Arizona’s Family reports officers found the dog at a church in the north Phoenix area with a muzzle and its front legs duct-taped.

Officials said they weren’t immediately sure if the dog was a stray or had an owner.

Phoenix police contacted the Arizona Humane Society, which sent one of its investigators to the scene.

A spokesperson for the organization said the animal was a 2-year-old Bernese mountain dog mix that was found in distress.

Authorities said the dog was taken to the Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital for immediate care. She was dehydrated and had an elevated temperature.

According to officials, the dog’s prognosis was considered guarded.

The organization reports investigators are called to more than 6,600 animal cruelty calls yearly.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

