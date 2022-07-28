Advertise
Body found on I-85 Sunday identified, investigation underway

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a traffic fatality investigation after finding a man’s body on Interstate-85 Sunday night.

Police and fire medics responded to I-85 north near Forest Avenue around 10:50 p.m. regarding a person down. There, they found the victim, 58-year-old Deatsville resident Tracy Moseley.

Moseley was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

According to the Department of Forensic Sciences, his injuries are consistent with being hit by a car.

An investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.

