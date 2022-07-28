Dick’s Sporting Goods to reopen Montgomery store as clearance center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Weeks after announcing its Montgomery location would close, Dick’s Sporting Goods is set to return.

The company is reopening the Eastchase location as a clearance warehouse store, according to its website. The store closed early last week, about two weeks ahead of the notice posted at the retailer.

The chain’s clearance outlets offer apparel and footwear at discounted prices.

There’s no word on when the store will reopen, but hiring is already underway.

