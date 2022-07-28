Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dick’s Sporting Goods to reopen Montgomery store as clearance center

Weeks after announcing its Montgomery location would close, Dick’s Sporting Goods is set to...
Weeks after announcing its Montgomery location would close, Dick’s Sporting Goods is set to return.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Weeks after announcing its Montgomery location would close, Dick’s Sporting Goods is set to return.

The company is reopening the Eastchase location as a clearance warehouse store, according to its website. The store closed early last week, about two weeks ahead of the notice posted at the retailer.

The chain’s clearance outlets offer apparel and footwear at discounted prices.

There’s no word on when the store will reopen, but hiring is already underway.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of...
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase
Sheriff’s office says deputies shot at following Pike Road robbery, chase
Swearinger (left) was allegedly selling catalytic converters to Free Jr. (right)
Six men arrested for 131 catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Dr. Don Williamson joins First at Four
Dr. Don Williamson joins First at Four
Kiwanis Club returns to Selma
Kiwanis Club returns to Selma
Happening now: MPS Back-to-School resource fair
Happening now: MPS Back-to-School resource fair
Alexander Sanders is facing 10 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of robbing a...
Man convicted in gunpoint robbery of driver who offered him a ride home