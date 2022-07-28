Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Execution for death row inmate remains set for Thursday

Advocates not giving up fight to stop execution
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On July 28, 2022, a man on death row is set to be executed.

Joe Nathan James, Jr. was convicted of the 1994 killing of his former girlfriend Faith Hall, but the victim’s family sent a stay of execution request to the governor, asking to keep the man alive.

According to the AP, Governor Kay Ivey told reporters on Wednesday she won’t call off the scheduled lethal injection of the man on Thursday evening. Meaning, the stay of execution ultimately was denied.

Last week, WBRC shared the story and the plea from Faith Hill’s two daughters and brother. They all say while they continue to miss Faith, they have forgiven her killer. Instead of an execution, the family was asking the state to keep him alive and give him life in prison without parole.

The letter was sent last week by State Representative Juandalynn Givan.

Rep. Givan says she believes victims should have a voice and while this is a difficult issue, there is still hope.

“Does the victim’s family have a voice?” asked the representative. “Do they have a say-so if we’re seeking ultimate justice? And what does justice look like for one versus what it looks like for another? That’s the ultimate question we’ll leave here with tomorrow, regardless of what happens.”

Joe Nathan James, Jr. is set to be executed around 6:00 p.m. Thursday and Rep. Givan says up until the point of lethal injection, anything could happen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of...
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase
Sheriff’s office says deputies shot at following Pike Road robbery, chase
Thomas Creel's family still in disbelief after investigators say his partially decomposed body...
“He didn’t deserve it,” Family of man found in hand-dug grave seeking justice for loved one

Latest News

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Lee County sheriff’s deputy injured in shooting returns to work
lightning
How to protect your home from lightning
It’s almost time for kids to head back to the classroom so we have some events to help you to...
Several back to school events happening this weekend
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
McCraney proclaims innocence, says “I’m ready” for murder trial
Thursday is World Hepatitis Day, a day to bring awareness about viral hepatitis.
Thursday is World Hepatitis Day, a day to bring awareness about viral hepatitis.