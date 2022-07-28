Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Grand Bay woman arrested for setting childhood home on fire, investigators say

Nobody was hurt or inside but the house was destroyed, and there’s not much left.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -A woman is sitting in Metro Jail after setting the house she grew up in on fire, that’s according to Mobile County investigators.

Investigators say Shannon Neal set the house on fire after it was sold in a tax sale.

Nobody was hurt or inside but the house was destroyed, and there’s not much left.

According to Detective Micheal Pozobyt, Neal said if she couldn’t live there no one else could.

Investigators say Neal set the home on fire back on July 4.

Detective Pozobyt says Neal grew up in the house and after someone bought it in a tax sale in 2019, she wasn’t too happy.

“She found out that the residence had been purchased, she intentionally set the residence on fire due to her no longer owning it because she was upset. It was her family home,” Pozobyt explained.

This isn’t Neal’s first time running into the law.

Investigators say they’ve been called out to the house on Burnham Road many times for the poor condition it was in.

“She had inherited it from her parents whenever they passed away,” he said. “I have had some dealings with her previously and the house was already in very poor condition and they had no utilities, or power, or anything in the house prior to the fire.”

As Neal sits in Metro Jail, her former home is now gone, but the property still isn’t vacant.

“It’s not uncommon for somebody that’s passionate about something to act out of anger or emotion,” Pozobyt said. “The previous homeowner Shannon had allowed people to stay with her on the property. I know there are several people there now currently in tents.”

Neal is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for second degree arson.

We’re told the person who bought the house, was not living in it.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of...
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase
Sheriff’s office says deputies shot at following Pike Road robbery, chase
Thomas Creel's family still in disbelief after investigators say his partially decomposed body...
“He didn’t deserve it,” Family of man found in hand-dug grave seeking justice for loved one

Latest News

lightning
How to protect your home from lightning
It’s almost time for kids to head back to the classroom so we have some events to help you to...
Several back to school events happening this weekend
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
McCraney proclaims innocence, says “I’m ready” for murder trial
Thursday is World Hepatitis Day, a day to bring awareness about viral hepatitis.
Thursday is World Hepatitis Day, a day to bring awareness about viral hepatitis.
World Hepatitis Day brings awareness to fight against the virus, need for testing
World Hepatitis Day brings awareness to fight against the virus, need for testing