Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Man comes forward after being caught feeding alligator in Gulf State Park

The man hasn’t been charged, but it’s a situation that has locals baffled.
The park released an update Wednesday after posting the initial Facebook status Tuesday
The park released an update Wednesday after posting the initial Facebook status Tuesday(Gulf State Park)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - One day after posting a status on Facebook, Gulf State Park found the man seen with an alligator. According to the post, he drew a crowd while feeding the gator and when asked about it, he said he was paid to do it.

The man hasn’t been charged, but it’s a situation that has locals baffled.

“I feel like it would be pretty dangerous to feed the alligators. I’ve had them come up while I’ve been fishing. They came up kind of close to me. But the more you feed them, the more you have a chance of that happening,” Jeff Dalton said.

“They do have the ability to jump out of the water. They can grab your arm. They can drag you in and take your arm off. Why would take those chances? I don’t understand that,” Mike Rodgers said.

There’s signage all over the park advising that you leave the alligators alone. And with good reason.

Feeding alligators could cause them to lose their fear of humans. Making it a dangerous situation for the next person who sees it.

People we spoke to have this advice if you make a trip to the park.

“Keep your distance. These are still wild animals. The children are going to see what you’re doing and they’re going to think that it’s okay. Then the first thing you know, we have a tragedy,” Rodgers said.

Alligators are listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. So, the park is asking for your help in keeping them safe by leaving them alone.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of...
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase
Sheriff’s office says deputies shot at following Pike Road robbery, chase
Thomas Creel's family still in disbelief after investigators say his partially decomposed body...
“He didn’t deserve it,” Family of man found in hand-dug grave seeking justice for loved one

Latest News

There has been considerable progress in preventing and treating hepatitis.
World Hepatitis Day brings awareness to fight against the virus and need for testing
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Patient sues doctor and his former employer, alleging sexual assault and negligence
The U.S. Department of Justice is urging a federal judge to allow a lawsuit against Brookside...
DOJ says lawsuit against Brookside should be allowed to proceed
Alabama Shakespeare Festival will begin its 51st season in December
Alabama Shakespeare Festival reveals new season performances
File image
ADPH reminding about non-COVID vaccines ahead of school year