Man convicted in gunpoint robbery of driver who offered him a ride home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing 10 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of robbing a man who offered him a ride at gunpoint in July 2018, according to District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

Officials said Alexander Sanders, who was 17 years old at the time, approached the victim in a parking lot near the 3000 block of South Court Street and asked for a ride. The victim agreed, but two other juveniles jumped in the backseat before the driver pulled out of the parking lot, according to Bailey.

According to officials, Sanders instructed the victim to drive to a dead-end road in Sanders’ neighborhood where he put a gun to the victim’s temple and ordered him to get out of his car. Sanders and the two juveniles then fled in the victim’s car. He was later found still driving the vehicle after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Sanders will be sentenced on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.