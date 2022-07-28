Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man convicted in gunpoint robbery of driver who offered him a ride home

Alexander Sanders is facing 10 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of robbing a...
Alexander Sanders is facing 10 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of robbing a man who offered him a ride at gunpoint in July 2018, according to District Attorney Daryl Bailey.(Source: Montgomery County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing 10 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of robbing a man who offered him a ride at gunpoint in July 2018, according to District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

Officials said Alexander Sanders, who was 17 years old at the time, approached the victim in a parking lot near the 3000 block of South Court Street and asked for a ride. The victim agreed, but two other juveniles jumped in the backseat before the driver pulled out of the parking lot, according to Bailey.

According to officials, Sanders instructed the victim to drive to a dead-end road in Sanders’ neighborhood where he put a gun to the victim’s temple and ordered him to get out of his car. Sanders and the two juveniles then fled in the victim’s car. He was later found still driving the vehicle after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Sanders will be sentenced on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of...
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase
Sheriff’s office says deputies shot at following Pike Road robbery, chase
Swearinger (left) was allegedly selling catalytic converters to Free Jr. (right)
Six men arrested for 131 catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Lightning protection for homes and businesses
Lightning protection for homes and businesses
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Lee County sheriff’s deputy injured in shooting returns to work
lightning
How to protect your home from lightning
It’s almost time for kids to head back to the classroom so we have some events to help you to...
Several back to school events happening this weekend