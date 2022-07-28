Advertise
Montgomery car dealership runs community garden to benefit nonprofits

Over the years, Subaru said it donated several thousand pounds of veggies to charity.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A car dealership is a place to purchase a new vehicle or have your old one repaired. It is an unlikely spot for a community garden, but that’s not the case at Montgomery Subaru.

“This year we planted over 200 vegetable plants,” said Megan Campbell with Montgomery Subaru. “The biggest ones we have are tomatoes, okra, cucumbers.”

Employees created a garden behind their building, and the fresh produce that comes from it goes directly to area nonprofits.

Over the years, Subaru said it donated several thousand pounds of veggies to charity.

The company recently partnered with the Friendship Mission and the Montgomery Area Council on Aging.

Friendship Mission provides food and shelter to local homeless men, women and children, while MACOA serves senior citizens through its Meals on Wheels program.

“We wanted to leverage the great growing conditions and our extra space behind our dealership for something good, something positive,” Campbell said.

It is something positive that can provide a little relief during inflation.

“With gas prices rising and just the cost of day-to-day living, this is really a help to those people that are living at home by themselves,” said Amy Dennis, development coordinator of MACOA.

A bulk of the food for the Meals on Wheels program comes from the state and private venders. Volunteers bring food directly to the doorsteps of seniors.

Because of the community garden, MACOA can distribute locally grown produce.

“A lot of these seniors are in areas where they don’t have access to fresh produce and fresh foods,” Dennis said.

With the garden, even more people have something nutritious to bite into.

Both the Friendship Mission and the Montgomery Area Council on Aging have volunteer opportunities available.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

