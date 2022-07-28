Advertise
Montgomery’s housing market holding steady despite rising interest rates

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Anyone shopping for a home in the last few years has experienced the housing market frenzy. But with the Fed’s raising interest rates again, sales look to slow.

The Federal Reserve upped interest rates rates by 0.75% once again Wednesday. This means everything from car to home loans will cost you more.

Ryan Beesley has been a realtor for 19 years and currently serves as the secretary for the Montgomery area association of realtors. He says there is only one way to describe the housing market from 2020 to the first half of 2022.

“As realtors we called it the wild wild west,” said Beesley.

With high demand and low inventory he says it wasn’t unusual to have several offers come in just hours after the home was listed.

“You saw a lot of stuff that you’d never seen before.” said Beesley.

But with the increase in interest rates, he says the red hot housing market is starting to stabilize. After several years of low borrowing costs, mortgage rates have essentially doubled over the past year. That’s affecting how much house buyers can purchase.

“A buyer who could buy a $250,000 house is now looking at a $210,000 or $200,000 home. So their buying power is decreased,” said Beesley.

That’s leading some buyers to close the door on purchasing a home for now. Beesley says homes are taking a little longer to sell, but adds the demand remains strong.

“I’ve noticed within the last 30 to 45 days when interest rates started going up, your days on market started to increased. But there’s still just not a lot of inventory,” said Beesley.

With thinning competition, buyers who lost out on bidding may get a second chance at homes that have been lingering on the market more recently. That’s if they are ready to face the rising interest rates.

The chairman of the Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the federal reserve has an obligation to reduce inflation. He said another increase to interest rates could still be on the table.

