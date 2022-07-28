Advertise
New Alexander City Schools superintendent discusses her goals

Beverly Price is Alexander City’s new superintendent of schools.
Beverly Price is Alexander City’s new superintendent of schools.(Source: Alexander City Schools)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beverly Price is Alexander City’s new superintendent of schools. She’s a familiar face in the system. Price served the last three months as interim superintendent and close to 20 years overall with Alexander City Schools.

“Eighteen years I’ve spent here and enjoyed every minute of it,” said Price.

Price is excited about the opportunity ahead. She calls it an honor. She says education is more than a job. It’s her passion.

“It doesn’t get any better than being able to serve children, and especially in helping them to realize their potential,” she said.

Price says her biggest challenge as superintendent is helping students recover the learning loss experienced because of the pandemic.

She says her goal is to “produce graduates that are ready to experience this world, whether it be they’re going to college, or they’re going into the military, or they’re going straight into a career, I want them to be prepared. And as a product of Alexander City, I want people to look at them and say, ‘I can tell they came from Alexander City.’”

Price says other priorities include empowering teachers and getting the community’s involvement in schools. She says if the school systems thrives, so will Alexander City.

