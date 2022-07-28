Patient sues doctor and his former employer, alleging sexual assault and negligence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Madison county woman is suing a local doctor and Urgent Medcare where he worked. Jane Doe alleges she was sexually assaulted by Dr. Oscar Almeida and that the facility was negligent in making sure it didn’t happen in the first place.

Attorney Eric Artrip is representing Doe and he says Almeidae assaulted her by putting his hands on her thighs and around her genitals underneath her dress. “It had nothing to do with the treatment he was provided.”

The lawsuit says she went to Madison Urgent MedCare Clinic in January of 2021 for an injury to her arm, but says she came out traumatized.

“He was suturing her arm but in the midst of that began to hit on her, and act suggestively towards her,” “Artrip continued. “He took some pictures of her without her consent that were not just of the injuries she sustained.”

Almeida has had a checkered past, with multiple complaints of sexual misconduct filed in the early 2000s that led to his medical license being revoked multiple times.

In 2017, Almeida avoided disciplinary charges with the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and was allowed to practice medicine under certain conditions, such as taking quarterly polygraph tests, seeking psychiatric counseling and treatment and always having a chaperone in the rooms at all times whenever he’s treating a female patient.

Jane Doe alleges Urgent Medcare was culpable in her pain and suffering by not having Almeida adhere to those conditions.

Not long after the incident took place, the plaintiff filed two complaints leading to the revocation of Almeida’s license in April. However, even after all the complaints, Almeida has been placed on indefinite probation but can still practice medicine under restrictive conditions. Almeida did not have an attorney on file and we’ve reached out to Urgent MedCare for comment.

