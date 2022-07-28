Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips

Involve your child to teach financial responsibility
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Whether it’s a class trip to the museum or a road trip with the team, school trips can be a big added expense for parents, with fees ranging from a few dollars into the thousands.

However, Virginia Credit Union financial expert Cherry Dale said planning ahead will give you time to save.

Dale also said it’s good to have conversations now with both school officials and your kids about what trips are planned this spring and how they will be paid for. 

“I would encourage parents not to just pay for everything but have the conversation about what you are paying and what the expectation is for the youth as well to pay along the way,” Dale said.

She said asking your children to contribute helps to teach them financial responsibility budgeting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of...
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase
Sheriff’s office says deputies shot at following Pike Road robbery, chase
Thomas Creel's family still in disbelief after investigators say his partially decomposed body...
“He didn’t deserve it,” Family of man found in hand-dug grave seeking justice for loved one