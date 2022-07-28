Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Rain potential fluctuating day by day

Most days between 20% and 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More low-end chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for today. Coverage will be around 30% at best, with many seeing entirely dry weather for the next 24 hours.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast most days.
Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast most days.(WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances go up a bit for tomorrow and Saturday. That’s courtesy of a quasi-stationary frontal boundary that will establish itself near the Alabama-Tennessee border. It proximity to Central Alabama will help add a little more lift to support additional afternoon and evening showers and storms both days.

Even with the chance of rain coming up, it still isn’t a home run that everyone gets wet. We’re talking 40-50% chances as it looks now.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday and Saturday.
Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday and Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

Lower chances for rain and storms are then in the forecast for the second half of the weekend. Coverage right now is running around 20% Sunday. As we get into next week, the chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms comes up a bit to the “scattered” category once again.

Temperatures will be running just above normal for late July and early August in the 93 to 99 range depending on how much sun and rain activity your town sees. Certainly not record-breaking heat, but it will be pretty toasty.

Peak heat indices will be near or just above 100.
Peak heat indices will be near or just above 100.(WSFA 12 News)

Heat indices will likely stay below Heat Advisory criteria (105°+) even though temperatures will be in the middle and upper 90s. Heat indices may get to 105°, but that would be isolated. Most of us will experience head indices each day in the 99 to 104 range.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of...
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase
Sheriff’s office says deputies shot at following Pike Road robbery, chase
Thomas Creel's family still in disbelief after investigators say his partially decomposed body...
“He didn’t deserve it,” Family of man found in hand-dug grave seeking justice for loved one

Latest News

A check on upcoming rain and storm chances
A check on upcoming rain and storm chances
First Alert 12
Temperatures just above normal as July closes out
Nick's Wednesday night forecast
Nick's Wednesday night forecast
Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price
Nick's Wednesday evening forecast