Rain potential fluctuating day by day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More low-end chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for today. Coverage will be around 30% at best, with many seeing entirely dry weather for the next 24 hours.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast most days. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances go up a bit for tomorrow and Saturday. That’s courtesy of a quasi-stationary frontal boundary that will establish itself near the Alabama-Tennessee border. It proximity to Central Alabama will help add a little more lift to support additional afternoon and evening showers and storms both days.

Even with the chance of rain coming up, it still isn’t a home run that everyone gets wet. We’re talking 40-50% chances as it looks now.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday and Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Lower chances for rain and storms are then in the forecast for the second half of the weekend. Coverage right now is running around 20% Sunday. As we get into next week, the chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms comes up a bit to the “scattered” category once again.

Temperatures will be running just above normal for late July and early August in the 93 to 99 range depending on how much sun and rain activity your town sees. Certainly not record-breaking heat, but it will be pretty toasty.

Peak heat indices will be near or just above 100. (WSFA 12 News)

Heat indices will likely stay below Heat Advisory criteria (105°+) even though temperatures will be in the middle and upper 90s. Heat indices may get to 105°, but that would be isolated. Most of us will experience head indices each day in the 99 to 104 range.

