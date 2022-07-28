Several back to school events happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s almost time for kids to head back to the classroom so we have some events to help you to get them started.

The annual River Region Stuff the Bus campaign is kicking off Saturday. There will be 10 school buses will be parked at Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club and Office Depot locations around the area where you can donate supplies for students.

The Change Community Resource Center Summer Fun Day Back to School Event is happening at 10 a.m. in Montgomery. There will be live music, food, games, & school supplies.

Maggie Street Missionary Baptist Church Back to School Summer Blast is also on Saturday. This is a backpack and school supplies giveaway. Join them for food, fellowship, and tons of fun. There will be games, face painting, bouncy houses and so much more!

Back to School Fun Day at Drive-In Park in Prattville starts at 4:30 p.m. This event is for kids ages 3 to 12. There will be goodie bags, giveaways, water games and a water slide.

Also, this weekend, Urban Nerd Con 2022 is happening at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl and Lake Martin’s Songwriters Festival.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend, scroll down for more back-to-school events:

Friday, July 29

Saturday, July 30

Sunday, July 31

Back to School Events:

MPS Back to School Resource Fair

July 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Eastdale Mall near the ice-skating rink

C.H.A.N.G.E. Back 2 School Event/Summer Fun Day

July 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1156 Oak Street

Back 2 School Summer Blast

July 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

642 Maggie Street

Southern Belle Tea Group, Inc. w/ Maggie Street Missionary Baptist Church

Back to School Beauty Bash

August 1, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

120 Mendel Pkwy at Justice B. Beauty

Gospel Youth Back 2 School

August 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

810 E. South Blvd

Montgomery Co. DA, Street Life Community Development Corp, & Bible Fellowship Apostolic Church

Jackson Wellness Center Back-2-School Health Fair

August 6, 8 a.m. to noon.

7150 Halcyon Park Drive

Inaugural Giveback with a Backpack and Prayer

August 6, 2022

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

105 S. Memorial Drive Prattville, AL 36067

Citizens that Care

August 7, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3827 Norman Bridge Road

Back to School Bash in Troy

August 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Square in downtown Troy

Adopt-A-Student School Uniform Drive

Runs until August 15. Donations can be dropped off at 858 South Court st. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family Sunshine Center

