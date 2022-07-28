Advertise
Troy demolishes unsafe buildings that attract crime

The city of Troy is tearing down unkept buildings that are a danger to the community.
By Julia Avant
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Troy is tearing down unkept buildings that are a danger to the community.

“As far as demolishing old buildings, that’s a problem we have had throughout the community, and one that we have been working on for a while,” Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said.

Reeves said these buildings are an eyesore, dangerous and attract crime.

He said in many cases, structures get this unacceptable when owners do not distinguish who will care for the building when the owner dies.

Many condemned buildings’ property taxes are still being paid.

“They may be an heir of someone who lived here two generations ago,” Reeves said.

Reeves added that some of these owners may live out of state.

State law comes into play when a building becomes unsafe for the community.

The city then can demolish the building which can cost $2,000-$10,000.

The cost to tear down a building is then attached to the property tax for the owner to pay.

If the owner does not want to pay, the land is auctioned off.

Reeves says the process is time-consuming but better for the neighbors of these buildings that have to deal with it on a daily basis.

“How would feel if you work hard to maintain your home, and then you have the structure down the street that is just deteriorating?”

The city has already torn down multiple buildings and continues to do so.

Montgomery’s housing market holding steady despite rising interest rates
New Alexander City Schools superintendent discusses her goals
Alabama launches new substance abuse, mental health app
Montgomery's housing market holding steady despite rising interest rates
