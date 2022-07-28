UAH to launch new bachelors program in fall 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - To bridge the gap between engineering theory and technical application for full-time and non-traditional students, The University of Alabama in Huntsville will launch a new bachelor’s program in fall 2022.

According to UAH, the Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology (BSET) is designed to meet the needs of students seeking to pursue a career in applied engineering. It is also designed to prepare students in this major to take advantage of the opportunities that are currently available for highly-skilled technical workers.

“One of the exciting things about this program is that we have a strong group of students who are currently working in industry on fascinating topics such as the Space Launch System and other cutting-edge research technologies,” said Dr. Alisa Henrie, clinical assistant professor of engineering technology.

The BSET program allows students to have a career and an education. The required courses are offered at least once a year and can be taken either remotely or hybrid.

According to UAH, nearly every course is accelerated so they can be completed in seven weeks instead of 14.

According to Dr. Henrie, the BSET program is designed to help meet the growing demand for qualified workers in North Alabama and surrounding regions as industries such as aerospace and aviation, automotive, and metal and advanced materials manufacturing expand.

A senior Capstone experience will provide students with experience working in teams and allow them to learn business skills such as project management, budgeting, resource allocation, communication and more.

In the new Engineering Technology lab, students will have a foundation in engineering and technical theories as well as hands-on experience. The lab can be utilized by students on-campus and those who will be remote including a 3D printer, electrical circuit analysis equipment, a laser cutter and soldering stations.

