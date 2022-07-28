Advertise
Woman facing animal torture charges after dogs found dead in her garage, authorities say

Officials say Michelle Karch, 40, has been charged with the death of two dogs at her home.
Officials say Michelle Karch, 40, has been charged with the death of two dogs at her home.(Wilkin County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailey Hurley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - Authorities in Minnesota say a woman is facing several charges stemming from the disturbing treatment of animals at her home.

According to the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called June 18 for a report of two dogs found deceased at a residence.

KVLY reports the caller told dispatchers they dropped off their dog with Michelle Karch, 40, four months ago, and when they returned, they found the dead dogs in Karch’s garage.

According to court documents, deputies found one malnourished dog alive in Karch’s garage and two deceased animals. The surviving dog was taken to a veterinarian who told authorities the dog had no muscles on its hip bones.

The sheriff’s office reports Karch is facing charges that include two felony counts of animal torture resulting in death and two gross misdemeanors of animal torture.

Karch allegedly told investigators the dogs were on medication and died of disease. However, she could not provide vet paperwork confirming those claims.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were also called to Karch’s home regarding a dog tied up outside the property without food or water for nearly 12 hours.

A search warrant was executed at the property. Court documents stated that deputies found several cats without food or water at the home, along with a pony and horse without food.

Deputies said Karch had appalling conditions at her home while the dogs and other animals were in her care.

Karch is scheduled to be in court Aug. 2.

