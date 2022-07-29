Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Forestry Commission assisting other states with wildfires

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As conditions remain dry in the western states, the Alabama Forestry Commission is sending firefighters to provide extra manpower to battle wildfires.

“I’m constantly fielding requests on a daily basis, at least five to six requests every day, for everything from your basic firefighter all up to those in the command and general staff,” said Balsie Bulter, assistant director of Protection Division of the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Bulter added firefighters will go out to states like New Mexico, Colorado and Texas, where they have been more susceptible to fires.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been at least nine people dispatched for wildfires.

The assistant director mentioned these fires are different compared to their typical structure fires, as crews are battling fires in different terrains and atmospheres.

“They have to become minimeteorologists,” Butler said, “Those fires are so large, most of them are hundreds of thousands of acres. Those fires have the propensity to generate down weather, so you have to be able to pay attention if you have a wind shift.”

Wildfires out West can be caused by things as small as “somebody flicking a cigarette out of the car” or “a truck pulling a trailer and the chain is dragging on the ground and that throws a spark.”

Based on future weather models, Bulter said it’s possible Alabama could see wildfires this season, but sporadic rainfall has kept grounds wet enough to prevent major spreading so far.

Twelve counties are under a burn ban order, so if you do need to burn something, check with your local government to make sure there isn’t a ban.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of...
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase
Swearinger (left) was allegedly selling catalytic converters to Free Jr. (right)
Six men arrested for 131 catalytic converter thefts
Sheriff’s office says deputies shot at following Pike Road robbery, chase

Latest News

The city of Troy is tearing down unkept buildings that are a danger to the community.
Troy demolishes unsafe buildings that attract crime
Alabama Forestry Commission assisting other states with wildfires
Alabama Forestry Commission assisting other states with wildfires
Pike Road Schools hosts meet & greet for new administrators, families
Pike Road Schools hosts meet & greet for new administrators, families
Food for Thought 7/28
Food for Thought 7/28