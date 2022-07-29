Alabama Law Enforcement Agency seeking help locating missing child

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child. According to ALEA Lilana Nyda Parks was last seen On July 21, 2022, Lilanna Nyda Parks left the area of Reva Road Ext in Chunchula, and has not returned.

She was last seen wearing dark-colored sweat clothing with “LOOK” on the front of the shirt. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lilanna Nyda Parks, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633.

