Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Better shower and storm chances today and tomorrow

Today and tomorrow to bring scattered rain across the area
Walking you through the weekend
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances go up a little bit today and tomorrow. Still not widespread, but the overall chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms comes up to 40-50% or so each of the next two days... it’s all courtesy of a quasi-stationary frontal boundary that will get close to the Alabama/Tennessee border.

Scattered wet weather is a good bet most days.
Scattered wet weather is a good bet most days.(WSFA 12 News)

That front will supply a little more lift to support additional shower and storm development as compared to what we’ve had over the last few days.

Lower chances for rain and storms are then in the forecast for the second half of the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Coverage right now is running at 10-20% Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday.
Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

As next gets underway there will be an uptick in shower and storm potential back into the scattered category each day - just above what a typical summertime day may bring.

Temperatures will be running right around normal for late July and early August in the 91 to 97° range. Heat indices will stay below Heat Advisory criteria even though middle 90s are in the forecast. Most of us will experience head indices each afternoon in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Highs will be near average each afternoon.
Highs will be near average each afternoon.(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Body found on I-85 Sunday identified, investigation underway
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Weeks after announcing its Montgomery location would close, Dick’s Sporting Goods is set to...
Dick’s Sporting Goods to reopen Montgomery store as clearance outlet
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama inmate executed despite opposition from victim’s family
Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case

Latest News

Hurricane Flags
Here comes the peak of hurricane season
Walking you through the weekend
Walking you through the weekend
First Alert 12
Rain potential fluctuating day by day
Nick's Thursday night forecast
Nick's Thursday night forecast