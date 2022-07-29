Better shower and storm chances today and tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances go up a little bit today and tomorrow. Still not widespread, but the overall chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms comes up to 40-50% or so each of the next two days... it’s all courtesy of a quasi-stationary frontal boundary that will get close to the Alabama/Tennessee border.

That front will supply a little more lift to support additional shower and storm development as compared to what we’ve had over the last few days.

Lower chances for rain and storms are then in the forecast for the second half of the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Coverage right now is running at 10-20% Sunday.

As next gets underway there will be an uptick in shower and storm potential back into the scattered category each day - just above what a typical summertime day may bring.

Temperatures will be running right around normal for late July and early August in the 91 to 97° range. Heat indices will stay below Heat Advisory criteria even though middle 90s are in the forecast. Most of us will experience head indices each afternoon in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

