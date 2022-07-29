Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Conecuh County man makes Pine Orchard Pop wine

Kennon Burt has been growing his own scuppernongs and making his Pine Orchard Pop wine for the...
Kennon Burt has been growing his own scuppernongs and making his Pine Orchard Pop wine for the last 40 years. This will be his last year.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ORCHARD, Ala. (WSFA) - Kennon Burt has been mixing up something special for decades, but this year will be his last.

Burt’s been growing scuppernongs at his vineyard in Conecuh county for the last 40 years. He uses the fruit to make his own wine, Pine Orchard Pop.

“My friend made it when he had a vineyard down the road,” said Burt. “He passed away a few years ago. I’ve got the recipe up here in my head.”

Making your own wine isn’t easy.

Kennon Burt has been growing his own scuppernongs and making his Pine Orchard Pop wine for the...
Kennon Burt has been growing his own scuppernongs and making his Pine Orchard Pop wine for the last 40 years. This will be his last year.(WSFA)

“Main things are scuppernongs, yeast, and sugar,” Burt said.

It starts on the vine.

“You’ve got to pick them, then mash them up,” Burt said. “I take a cooler and make 9 gallons at a time. You put them in there, put the yeast in there and add water, not city water but well water. So then you stir it up and let it sit for 11 days. You have to go out there with a wooden spoon and stir it up like you’re baking a cake.”

He’s made hundreds of gallons of Pine Orchard Pop over the years. He’s never sold a single bottle.

“I just give it to people like you, friends of mine, and customers,” Burt said.

Sadly, Burt says this year will be his last.

Kennon Burt has been growing his own scuppernongs and making his Pine Orchard Pop wine for the...
Kennon Burt has been growing his own scuppernongs and making his Pine Orchard Pop wine for the last 40 years. This will be his last year.(WSFA)

“I just can’t get out there and do all the work. It’s a lot of work,” Burt added.

Mister Burt may be out of the wine business, but he’ll still keep busy.

“I can cut grass. I have a fishing pond down there, three acres, so I can go feed the fish,” Burt said.

With no signs of slowing down any time soon, you can bet Mister Burt will stay on the move in the community of Pine Orchard, out along County Road 12 (and yes, he actually does live on County Road 12, which barely ever happens for our stories).

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Body found on I-85 Sunday identified, investigation underway
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Weeks after announcing its Montgomery location would close, Dick’s Sporting Goods is set to...
Dick’s Sporting Goods to reopen Montgomery store as clearance outlet
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama inmate executed despite opposition from victim’s family
Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case

Latest News

‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble
‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble
Blood donation
Cord Blood Awareness Month highlights importance of donating umbilical cord blood
Alabama Shakespeare Festival will begin its 51st season in December
Alabama Shakespeare Festival reveals new season performances
Over the years, Subaru said it donated several thousand pounds of veggies to charity.
Montgomery car dealership runs community garden to benefit nonprofits