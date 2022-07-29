‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grannies on Guard - a Facebook group - held their monthly meeting to show kids how to have fun without electronics.

They met Thursday night, July 28, at the 29th Street Gym. Grannies on Guard meets with kids while they’re still young to show that there are other ways to be entertained. And to help keep at risk children out of trouble.

“Anywhere from 5 up until 12, they are vulnerable to the streets and to other boys and girls that are older,” said Rasheeda Ali. “We want to give them things that they can do while they’re still in a young age and give them something to think about before they go do something that might get them into trouble.”

The group meets to have their fun day event once a month. Grannies on Guard has more than 240 members on Facebook.

