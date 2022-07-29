Guardian Credit Union warns members of text message scam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guardian Credit Union is urging its members to be aware of a text message scam.

The financial institution says they’ve received member reports of suspicious communication claiming the member’s card is locked and asks for action by clicking a link within the message. Those messages are likely fraudulent as all Guardian text alerts come from the number “96923″, the company added.

Guardian says members should be weary of these red flags:

Asking for online banking credentials

Asking for your social security number

Claiming the ability to expedite a new debit card

Members who receive any suspicious texts claiming an issue with accounts or cards are warned against clicking any links in the message or responding with personal and account information.

Members can also verify any suspicious calls by calling the credit union at 334-244-9999 to verify that they are speaking with personnel from institution and not a scammer.

