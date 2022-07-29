Advertise
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000

By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hunter Wayne Parrish on Thursday filed a claim against the city of Taylor that seeks $500,000.

As he served on jury duty this month authorities in error arrested Parrish on a theft charge, though a similarly named man was the one wanted by authorities.

The arrest warrant named John Hunter Parrish, not Hunter Wayne Parrish, as the suspect in the alleged theft of utility services from the small city of Taylor, Alabama.

“(Hunter Wayne Parrish) was arrested in the (Houston County) courthouse and placed in handcuffs and his ankles shackled,” said attorney David Harrison.

Parrish did not post bond until about eight hours later, he claims.

A storage warehouse owner, Parrish alleges the ordeal has harmed his business and humiliated his family.

“Words cannot explain the stress, trauma, (and) embarrassment I have experienced,” he wrote in the official claim seeking the half million dollars.

Harrison believes Parrish’s arrest is ridiculous, given Hunter Wayne Parrish and John Hunter Parrish are about 16 years apart, Hunter Wayne has never resided in Taylor, and the charge is a misdemeanor and would likely no jail time.

“Check your math, check your name, check your social security number. Let’s make sure we’re arresting the right person”, Harrison said.

If Parrish’s claim is denied, he could file a federal lawsuit against the city.

Mayor Billy Snell, Jr. told News 4 that he is unable to comment because he has not received a copy of the complaint.

