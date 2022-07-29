Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Major League Football flops before first game can be played

By Byron Day
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In just a couple of hours, Major League Football went from getting ready to kick off its inaugural season, to going bust.

The league was supposed to field four teams with one of those being the Alabama Airborne playing in Mobile. All of the league’s teams used Ladd-Peebles Stadium for their training camp. But Thursday, players were shut out of their hotel rooms, because the league had not been making payments to the hotels, according to Danny Corte, Executive Director of the Mobile Sports Authority.

So instead of practicing, players were doing a different scramble drill to find a way out of town. Many of the players were visibly frustrated with the shocking suddenness of the league folding.

One said he’d left a full-time job to try to play professional football one more time.

Corte said the city of Mobile is not on the hook for any money. The league paid $30,000 up-front for the use of Ladd-Peebles Stadium for training camp.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Body found on I-85 Sunday identified, investigation underway
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Weeks after announcing its Montgomery location would close, Dick’s Sporting Goods is set to...
Dick’s Sporting Goods to reopen Montgomery store as clearance outlet
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama inmate executed despite opposition from victim’s family
Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case

Latest News

Reelin' with Rosie 7/28
Reelin' with Rosie 7/28
Lee Friday Night Football Fever preview
Lee Friday Night Football Fever preview
Republicans and Democrats battled it out on the baseball field Thursday night.
Republicans sweep Democrats 10-0 in Congressional Baseball Game
Troy head football coach
Trojans at Sun Belt media day