Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man accused of stealing over $11K worth of gas in Las Vegas

Miguel Fernandez Alvarez
Miguel Fernandez Alvarez(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A man is accused of stealing over 2,500 gallons of gas, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, Terrible Herbst corporate security notified authorities of a diesel fuel shortage at the company’s gas station in Jean near State Route 161.

Terrible Herbst corporate reported they were missing 684 gallons of diesel on July 20, valued at $3,146. The company stated they were also missing 1,818 gallons of diesel on July 21 that was valued at $8,385.

The company told police that the door to open one of its pumps was pried open and a Pulsar device was observed inside.

LVMPD says a Pulsar device is used to alter the computer so it doesn’t track the correct amount of fuel that’s being dispensed. “This allows the suspect to pump fuel and not be charged the full and correct amount for it,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Security footage showed three vehicles pumping fuel at a specific fuel pump for long periods of time. The security company sent a photo to police that showed a white box truck nearby.

“[Detective] having worked on similar cases, immediately noticed the vehicle to be involved in other fuel thefts around the Las Vegas Valley, and knew it to be used in other fuel thefts across Nevada and may have also been used in fuel thefts in Arizona,” Las Vegas police said in the report.

The report indicates that security called police to alert them of the possible active fuel theft when the white box truck pulled up to the same pump and began fueling.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke with the suspect, identified as Miguel Fernandez-Alvarez, who admitted to authorities that he owned the truck and had installed large fuel cells in the vehicle in order to collect fuel.

The report also states that Fernandez-Alvarez was in possession of a key FOB that controlled the Pulsar device installed on the pump.

Fernandez-Alvarez is currently facing charges of felony use/access/interference computers and disregard for safety.

According to police, he “opened a vehicle designed outside the manufactured designs and standards to store and transport a flammable and hazardous liquid, diesel fuel, with disregard for public safety measures, and the fact that he had inside of his truck multiple containers carrying hundreds of gallons of fuel which was not stored to DOT standards.”

The report notes that additional charges will be filed for the theft of the fuel in the amount constituting a felony when Terrible Herbst can produce the exact amount of fuel that was pumped out by Fernandez-Alvarez while he was using the Pulsar device on July 23.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of...
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase
Swearinger (left) was allegedly selling catalytic converters to Free Jr. (right)
Six men arrested for 131 catalytic converter thefts
Sheriff’s office says deputies shot at following Pike Road robbery, chase

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
The city of Troy is tearing down unkept buildings that are a danger to the community.
Troy demolishes unsafe buildings that attract crime
AL Firefighters are in states like Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado battling wildfires.
Alabama Forestry Commission assisting other states with wildfires
The Hattiesburg Zoo announced a new baby boy has joined its family of sloths.
Zoo celebrates birth of baby sloth; mom, son to make public debut together