Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man charged with murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday morning.

Police say 20-year-old Prattville resident Jalen Walker has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Montgomery resident Shelby McGhee.

Police and fire medics responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. where they found the victim in life-threatening condition. The victim died on the scene, police confirmed.

Police identified Walker as a suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody Thursday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $1.5 million bail.

McGhee’s death marks the city’s 37th homicide of 2022.

No additional details, including a motive, were released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Body found on I-85 Sunday identified, investigation underway
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Weeks after announcing its Montgomery location would close, Dick’s Sporting Goods is set to...
Dick’s Sporting Goods to reopen Montgomery store as clearance outlet
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama inmate executed despite opposition from victim’s family
Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case

Latest News

Hurricane Flags
Here comes the peak of hurricane season
Lilana Nyda Parks
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency seeking help locating missing child
‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble
‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble
Cord Blood Awareness Month highlights importance of donating umbilical cord blood
Cord Blood Awareness Month highlights importance of donating umbilical cord blood