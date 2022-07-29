Advertise
Night experience returns to EJI’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice

((Photo credit: Equal Justice Initiative))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Visitors once again have a chance to experience the National Memorial for Peace and Justice after dark.

The memorial is offering limited night experiences through mid-September. Using sculpture, art, and design, the memorial creates a site where people can gather and reflect on America’s history of racial inequality.

Officials say complimentary finger flashlights will be provided to night visitors to help them navigate through the memorial.

The after dark experience is available on the following dates:

  • July 29 - 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
  • August 26 - 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
  • September 16 - 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The last entry will be at 9:30 p.m. on those dates, according to officials.

Tickets are required for nighttime visitors.

