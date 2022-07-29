State inmate serving 1-year sentence dies in Bullock County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A state inmate serving at the Bullock County Correctional Facility has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

ADOC says Casey Cook, 26, was found unresponsive Tuesday. After an evaluation by medical staff, Cook was pronounced dead.

Cook’s body was taken for a full autopsy. His cause of death is pending, ADOC added.

Cook was convicted in St. Clair County for possession/receiving a controlled substance and was serving a one-year sentence at the time of his death.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.