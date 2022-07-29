Teachers share effect of inflation in preparation for upcoming school year supplies

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to a recent survey, teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year to ensure classrooms are ready.

With inflation taking a toll on the economy, teachers in the Phenix City area spoke with News Leader 9 about preparing for the upcoming school year.

Emuceta Wiggins, a lead teacher at the Early Learning Center, said, “The school does provide, but we come out of our pockets about a couple of hundred of dollars or so.”

Teachers who plan to buy classroom items expect to spend a lot more this school year. Inflation plays a significant role in the increasing cost of supplies for the classroom.

“You really don’t realize how quickly you can go through your supplies, especially with the classroom 20 something in the regionals and will supply that by you know that’s something number it really does add up, and it takes a toll, especially with things like inflation and taxes and those kinds of things and really adds up,” said Ragan Greathouse.

Wiggins says the challenges of being a teacher have never scared her. She’ll do whatever she has to do to serve her students.

“We do a lot a lot of things that we come out of pocket we don’t really go to our bosses and say hey can I have this that it’s almost like a second nature thing if we need something and if they don’t provide it we just go get it because we don’t want our kids to lack,” said Wiggins.

Not all teachers can come out of their pocket to provide needed supplies for the students. Stephanie Thornton, a kindergarten teacher, says when students don’t have the proper supplies or resources, it hurts them in the long run.

“So it’s really a big help when we receive those supplies and resources,” said Stephanie Thornton.

With school starting August 4th for kids in the Phenix City area, teachers encourage people to reach out to their teacher friends and see how they can help.

