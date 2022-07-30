Advertise
1 dead, 1 critical in Friday night Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on July 29, 2022.
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on July 29, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two men were shot Friday night.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street at about 7:25 p.m. They found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. Williams said one of them died. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

