1 dead, 1 critical in Friday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two men were shot Friday night.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street at about 7:25 p.m. They found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. Williams said one of them died. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

