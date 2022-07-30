Advertise
Motorcyclist dies after multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Smiths Station man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said 30-year-old Drew F. Terry sustained fatal injuries after the motorcycle he was operating struck an SUV. Terry was then thrown from the motorcycle and struck by a pickup truck, officials added.

The accident happened just after 8 a.m. Friday on County Road 388, about two miles south of Valley, according to ALEA.

No further details were released as troops continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

