Motorcyclist dies after multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Smiths Station man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said 30-year-old Drew F. Terry sustained fatal injuries after the motorcycle he was operating struck an SUV. Terry was then thrown from the motorcycle and struck by a pickup truck, officials added.

The accident happened just after 8 a.m. Friday on County Road 388, about two miles south of Valley, according to ALEA.

No further details were released as troops continue their investigation.

