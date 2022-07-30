Tracking heat, humidity and isolated rain chances as we wrap-up July

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a hot and humid Saturday across Central and South Alabama. Temperatures have soared into the 90s with heat index values near or above 100 degrees.

Rain and storms have remained widely scattered across the region. With some locations dealing with heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning, while other locations remain dry.

A few showers and storms will linger through this evening and into the overnight period tonight. Lows will remain mild in the 70s with light winds and pockets of dense fog possible.

The stalled boundary that has caused the increased rain chances Saturday will lift north of the region overnight as a warm front. That will cause a decrease in rain chances on Sunday and Monday.

Highs Sunday will soar into the upper to middle 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances are more limited, only pop-up to isolated in nature. The humidity stays put for the last day of July. Overnight lows will also remain mild in the 70s.

The weather pattern is looking rather typical as we welcome August next week. While each and every day over the week has a rain or storm chance, it does not mean that showers and storms will impact everyone.

Monday and Tuesday afternoon highs will remain in the 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Rain and storm chances remain isolated in nature and the humidity remains noticeable. Lows will also hover in the middle to lower 70s to start the week.

Wednesday through next Friday, rain and storm chances are a bit more scattered, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will hover in the lower to middle 90s for mid-to-late week. Overnight lows during this period of time will hover in the middle 90s.

The start to next weekend will also remain hot and humid. Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s with overnight lows forecasted to stay in the 70s. The rain and storm chances do remain possible all thanks to the heat and humidity.

