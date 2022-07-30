Tracking heat, humidity, rain and storm to start the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While each and every day has a rain chance featured in the forecast, it does not mean that showers and thunderstorms will impact everyone.

After a hot and humid Friday, with isolated storms, conditions will remain mild overnight. Lows will hover in the 70s with southwest winds around 5 mph. Patchy dense fog will also be possible along with a lingering shower or storm.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

A frontal boundary will stall near the Tennessee/Alabama state line. That boundary will be just close enough to our area that rain chances will be slightly increased as we move through the start of the weekend.

Afternoon highs Saturday will hover in the middle to lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The humid factor will remain high, making it feel hotter outside. Showers and storms will again be in the forecast for Saturday, with some storm cells dropping heavy rain, causing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 70s.

The last day of July on Sunday will be hot. Highs will warm into the upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. It will remain humid and rain chances are more limited in nature. Lows will hover in the 70s as we push into the first few hours of August.

The start to August will be hot and humid as this weather pattern remains the same. Highs Monday through next Friday will warm into the middle to upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Showers and storms will remain isolated to scattered in nature, all due to the heating of the day and the humidity in place. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 70s through the first few nights of August.

