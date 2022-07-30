Advertise
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide

Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on July 29, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims of a fatal Friday night shooting.

According to police, 30-year-old William Lee, of Montgomery, died Friday night at a local hospital. The other victim, 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr, of Montgomery, died at the hospital Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street at about 7:25 p.m., according to Montgomery police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 525-2831.

