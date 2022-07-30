Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims of a fatal Friday night shooting.
According to police, 30-year-old William Lee, of Montgomery, died Friday night at a local hospital. The other victim, 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr, of Montgomery, died at the hospital Saturday, police said.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street at about 7:25 p.m., according to Montgomery police.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 525-2831.
