Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims of a fatal Friday night shooting.

According to police, 30-year-old William Lee, of Montgomery, died Friday night at a local hospital. The other victim, 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr, of Montgomery, died at the hospital Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street at about 7:25 p.m., according to Montgomery police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 525-2831.

