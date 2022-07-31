Advertise
City officials to break ground on new west Montgomery fire station

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and city officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony this week for a new fire station on the city’s west side.

The future home of Fire Station No. 10 will be near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. The current structure is about half a mile away on Rosa Parks Avenue.

Officials say the new state-of-the-art building will help firefighters improve response times and establish deeper connections to the residents they serve.

The event will be held at 10 West Fairview Avenue on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

This development is part of the mayor’s Montgomery Forward initiative, which funds several capital improvement projects.

